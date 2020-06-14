Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cary renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
1 of 116

1 of 116

$
$
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
1 of 66

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
1 of 63

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
40 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1289 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
73 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
308 Sunstone Dr
308 Sunstone Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2550 sqft
308 Sunstone Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
127 Maldon Drive
127 Maldon Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2300 sqft
127 Maldon Drive Available 08/07/20 Excellent 3 BR plus Bonus Room with Fenced Backyard Home in Cary! Available in August! - Features entry foyer, separate dining room, family room with fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
104 Darlena Court
104 Darlena Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
987 sqft
The Somerville Floorplan is a well-appointed, garden style two-bedroom, two-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cary, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cary renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

