lochmere
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Lochmere, Cary, NC
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
35 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
329 Glen Echo Ln
329 Glen Echo Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2bed/2bath condo on Lake Lochmere with gorgeous views! Fall in love with this fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and sleek appliances! Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting is a cooks dream! Wood laminate flooring throughout
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
313 Glen Echo Ln
313 Glen Echo Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1190 sqft
Enjoy a beautiful wooded lake and Lochmere Golf Club just moments from several major area roads and highways around the Raleigh & Cary areas. This quiet area offers convenience to everything in RDU.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmere
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Heidinger Dr
304 Heidinger Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2400 sqft
304 Heidinger Dr Available 09/07/20 Wonderful 4 BDRM 3.5 Bath single-family house located in Ridgepath, Cary. Available in September! - Features 1st floor master bedroom, bedroom with large bonus area, detached garage w/ storage shed.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
8734 Macedonia Lake Drive
8734 Macedonia Lake Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
3 story luxury TH w/ 2 car garage min to Cary Crossroads. 3BR, 3.5 BA, 2 master suites on 3rd floor, and a 3rd BR on 1st floor. 2nd floor has family w/ fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3621 Bowling Drive
3621 Bowling Drive, Wake County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in convenient, but, quiet location between Holly Springs and Crossroads shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
328 Putney Drive
328 Putney Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2194 sqft
Beautiful new home for rent in the Wynwood South subdivision next to Crossroads Shopping Center. This home is nestled on a private cul-de-sac homesite with a wooded view.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
103 West Laurenbrook Court
103 West Laurenbrook Court, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,185
2319 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Beautiful 4 Br 2.5 BA, 2 story home with lots of inviting living spaces for gatherings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8705 Macedonia Lake Dr
8705 Macedonia Lake Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2260 sqft
A Great Place To Call Home! - Luxury living at its best! Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with a two car garage in desirable Crossroads area of Cary.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3618 Bowling Drive
3618 Bowling Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1058 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit in convenient, but, quiet location between Holly Springs and Crossroads shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
209 Summerwinds Drive
209 Summerwinds Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
Exceptional home located in highly sought after Summerwinds Subd. 1st floor features beautiful hardwoods, large formals, family RM with wood-burning FP. Gourmet kitchen W/ granite counters& SS appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lochmere
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
13 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
64 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
