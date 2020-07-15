Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

46 Studio Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Verified

1 of 116

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cary
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Wade
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,125
540 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Results within 5 miles of Cary
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$925
624 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$838
500 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$836
337 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 E NC Hwy 54 Suite 100-C Durham 27713
1906 E NC Highway 54, Durham, NC
Studio
$22,860
1270 sqft
First floor front unit facing NC Hwy 54 super high traffic count. Large reception area at front with adjoining semi-private office. Two additional private offices at back along with large common space. Laminate floor through-out.

1 of 5

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
3636 Mill Run
3636 Mill Run, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$950
576 sqft
Stylish furnished bungalow has EVERYTHING you need, just bring your suitcase! This quaint studio feels like you are in the trees after walking up the stairway to your front door with sprawling deck! Fully equipped with all the finishing touches,
Results within 10 miles of Cary
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,070
565 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes in Midtown Raleigh, North Hills. Units include designer interior, Wi-Fi and Smart TV. Grounds amenities include Bike Share program, business center and specialty concierge services.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
55 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
179 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,160
600 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,148
655 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,117
561 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,599
611 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Anderson Flats
2841 Manorcrest Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,089
575 sqft
Newly built apartments near downtown Raleigh and the Crabtree Creek Trail. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Community features a saltwater swimming pool and fire pit. Community garden and coffee bar also on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
70 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
24 Units Available
Farrington
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,279
718 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
302 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,115
554 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

