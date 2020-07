Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym game room parking pool e-payments garage internet access on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments pool table

Coveted Cary address. Ultra-convenient setting.



Step onto our grounds and experience a sense of ease as you saunter through trees and by the lake out back. Park at Crossroads offers a coveted Cary address with sprawling greenery and trails nearby.



Then you step inside, where brilliant interiors take you by surprise. Like oversized windows which stream in tons of light. Or our impossibly impressive amenities: two pools (one indoors) and ample lounging space to relax fireside, or host a game night.



Our peaceable community puts you right at Crossroads and less than two miles to Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s…or choice eateries even closer, when you don’t care to cook. With our desirable setting and forward-thinking upgrades, Park at Crossroads is the home you’ve hoped to find.