Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with pool

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
64 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,102
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
43 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,176
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Cary Park
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,136
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Lochmere
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$922
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
62 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1289 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

