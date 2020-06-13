Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 11:22am
Northwoods
3 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
411 Gregory Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1434 sqft
Northwoods Townhomes is conveniently located within 15 minutes of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport with easy access to I-40.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
173 Wildfell Trail
173 Wildfell Trail, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1850 sqft
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com _________________________________________________________ End Unit Townhome off Weston Pkwy: Close to shopping, Harrison Ave, 40 & 540.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
104 Darlena Court
104 Darlena Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
987 sqft
The Somerville Floorplan is a well-appointed, garden style two-bedroom, two-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
568 Panorama Park Place
568 Panorama Park Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1676 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Highly Desirable community. Close to Whole Foods/La Farm Bakery, UNC & YMCA. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis water system & breakfast bar.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Amberly
1 Unit Available
822 Bristol Bridge Drive
822 Bristol Bridge Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2197 sqft
Beautiful open layout upgraded townhouse in best west Cary location with best schools. 3beds PLUS add’l finished 3rd floor with full bath and large closet to be used as guest bed/office/playrm.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
316 New Milford Road
316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2543 sqft
316 New Milford Road Available 07/04/20 3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Sunstone Dr
308 Sunstone Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2550 sqft
308 Sunstone Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Wyatts Pond Ln
303 Wyatts Pond Lane, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Cary off Reedy Creek! Large living room with separate dining room and family room off kitchen. Fenced in backyard with large deck. Minutes from I-40! (RLNE5744239)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Concannon Ct
220 Concannon Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1060 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom town home in the heart of Cary! - Don't miss this great opportunity. Cute 2 bedroom town home in the heart of Cary! Vaulted ceiling in living room and kitchen. Master suite with walk in closet and access to covered rear patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Maynard Summit Way
222 Maynard Summit Way, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk into a stunning living room with decorative columns, electric fireplace, and bay window. The living room opens to separate dining area. The kitchen offers great counter and cabinet space as well as a extra long bar for seating.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Sandy Creek Court
108 Sandy Creek Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2284 sqft
108 Sandy Creek Court Available 07/10/20 Impressive 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Cary Home with Fenced Yard - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this stunning 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C
111 Killam Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
111 Killam Ct.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Berry Chase Way
619 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2310 sqft
619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cary Park
1 Unit Available
205 Broadgait Brae Road
205 Broadgait Brae Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2557 sqft
205 Broadgait Brae Road Available 06/20/20 Luxurious Cary Park Townhouse 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath - Enjoy captivating lakefront views, walking trails and exclusive dining in this luxurious two story Townhouse centrally located in the heart of Cary.
City Guide for Cary, NC

With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.

A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cary, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cary renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

