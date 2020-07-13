Apartment List
126 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Cary, NC

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
64 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
15 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$922
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
1 of 116

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
62 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
8 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Gregory Drive
119 Gregory Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1225 sqft
119 Gregory Drive Available 08/07/20 Fenced yard 2 bedroom duplex in near Raleigh/Cary border! - Appointments by E-mail only. Available in August! Wonderful, updated duplex on a huge wooded lot, overlooking small stream.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6126 Deerwood Place
6126 Deerwood Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1224 Donaldson Court
1224 Donaldson Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
Charming townhome located in highly sought after Williamsburg Manor.Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath room townhome located just off o fWalnut St in Cary just minutes to Crossroads shopping center with quick highway access.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
309 Bargate Drive
309 Bargate Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
840 sqft
Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom floor plan boasts a thoughtfully designed living/dining room space, excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private patio or balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
102 Anderson Court
102 Anderson Court, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
667 sqft
The Lakehurst Beautifully renovated 667 sq ft 1 Bedroom home in desirable Cary location Welcome home to Woodcreek Apartments, conveniently located in Cary with easy access to I-40 and I-440.
1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
30 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

