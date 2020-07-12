/
cary park
Last updated July 12 2020
148 Apartments for rent in Cary Park, Cary, NC




Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.



142 Braeside Court
142 Braeside Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1888 sqft
142 Braeside Court Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BDR 3.5Bath Townhome @ Cary Park! Available August! - First floor with guest suite. Main Level features open floors, Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, finished counters, island, and Bar.



957 Vandalia Drive
957 Vandalia Drive, Cary, NC
8 Bedrooms
$2,895
4204 sqft
Applicants are responsible for verifying school assignment. Application fee: $60 for each person over 18, $100 for married couple. Income: $100,000/year or more. Non-smoking property. House is occupied.



338 Kinellan Lane - 1
338 Kinellan Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1740 sqft
Spacious and in a fantastic west Cary location. Be in RTP and avoid I-40. Main level has a two car garage, an office/family room/flex space and half bath and lovely tile flooring. The main living level, one level up is open and invites entertaining.



412 Hofman Court
412 Hofman Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1769 sqft
Avail 7/1. Amazing END UNIT 3-level townhouse in popular Cary Park neighborhood! Main level has hardwood floors throughout spacious living, dining, kitchen. Living & dining is separated by cozy 3-sided fireplace. Granite and stainless in kitchen.



261 Michigan Avenue
261 Michigan Avenue, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 story Townhouse in West Cary. Cary Park subdivision. 3 bedrooms with private baths.Ground level has 3rd bedroom.



222 Broadgait Brae Road
222 Broadgait Brae Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
2000 sqft
A Beautiful upscale home in the perfect location! Good schools and Close toshopping center Minutes to RTP . walking trails and lakes for relaxing lives. 42''maple cabinets and center island in kitchen. Vaulted master with roomy walk-incloset.
Results within 1 mile of Cary Park




The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.



1219 Seattle Slew Lane
1219 Seattle Slew Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1820 sqft
1219 Seattle Slew Lane Available 08/01/20 Convenient to RTP, Townhome, 3 bed/2.5 bath IN CARY, BEST amenities in Cary included! - Unbeatable CARY location for RTP, UNC, shopping centers and Mall.



1030 Jewel Creek
1030 Jewel Creek Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2747 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Cary! - Nice house in Cary close to shops and restaurants.



832 Silverton Ct
832 Silverton Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2330 sqft
832 Silverton ct - Property Id: 311667 Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit town home with huge unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac lot in Weldon Ridge community with excellent schools. Cherry hardwood floors throughout 1st floor.



4010 Strendal Drive
4010 Strendal Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2747 sqft
4010 Strendal Drive Available 08/08/20 Stunning 2-Car Garage 4BR w/Guest Suite in Main Level Home at Evans Farm, Cary! Available in August! - Feature open floor plan, wood-look flooring; beautiful kitchen w/granite counter tops, tile backsplash &



236 Skyros Loop
236 Skyros Loop, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
NO PET! No smoker! Beautiful Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths , & 2-car garage! Home features HARDWOOD flooring throughout the 1st floor, crown molding in common areas, granite counters, SS appliances, & large center island in kitchen.



527 Emerald Downs Road
527 Emerald Downs Road, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2914 sqft
Avail 09/11-200, Pets Negotiable. Fenced Yard, Beautiful, home in Amberly!Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, corian counters and large island and opens up to living area with gas FP. Guest bedroom and bath on 1st floor. Huge master (20x19) w/WIC.



445 Golden Harvest Loop
445 Golden Harvest Loop, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2925 sqft
Great Single Family Home in Greystone neighborhood in West Cary w/4 BR+3 BA & 2 car garage. Min to RTP/I-540/Hwy 147/I-40/Hwy 55&64.



1019 Katie Lane
1019 Katie Lane, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3149 sqft
Well maintained SFH w/ 5 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in the desirable Weldon Ridge West Cary. Close to RTP & RDU, easy access to HWY 540/64/55. Spacious and open floor plan. Open kitchen with maple cabinets.



1527 Glenwater Drive
1527 Glenwater Dr, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1903 sqft
Prime location and schools in Cary! Luxurytownhome with 3 BR and a loft with beautiful LVP on 1st floor, Granite counter tops, Backsplash, SS appliances, large walk-in closet, washer and dryer included! Short commute to RTP; easy access to Hwy55,



2029 Remington Oaks Circle
2029 Remington Oaks Circle, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Beautiful home in Amberly! Nice layout, the large kitchen opens to the living area and provides '42 inch cabs with great storage, lots of counter space, pantry,breakfast bar and a Stainless Fridge! HARDWOODS throughout the entire main level!



1118 Canyon Shadows Court
1118 Canyon Shadows Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2197 sqft
Detached-like-TH in perfect Cary location! Previous MODEL HOME at SF lot.Tons upgrades, Open floor plan,Full sunlight,Beautiful landscape, Greenway behind,etc. Finished 3rd floor Bonus rm w.full bath can covert into 4th bedroom.



444 Golden Harvest Loop
444 Golden Harvest Loop, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home with 1st floor master suite offers an open floor plan with wood floors in living area. Eat-in kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite counter tops and tile floor.



335 Longchamp Lane
335 Longchamp Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1843 sqft
Available 7/20/20. Minimum 24 month lease. Great brick townhome in desirable Amberly. Community amenities included. Kitchen with good size pantry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Backs up to landscaped open space.



1802 Whirlaway Court
1802 Whirlaway Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1904 sqft
End Unit town home, beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Open floor plan w/spacious Family Rm. Large Kitchen & lots of cabinets, gas range and a spacious walk-inpantry w/custom built-ins. Dining area and breakfast bar.



606 Shale Gray Court
606 Shale Gray Court, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2941 sqft
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Amberly neighborhood w/ club house, fitness center, indoor basketball, pools & more. 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths (guest suite on first floor with attached full bath).



703 Wellbrook Station Road
703 Wellbrook Station Road, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3100 sqft
Former Builder Model Home. Tons of upgrades. 4 Bedrooms + Office/bedroom, 4 Full Baths. Two story foyer & Family room. Hardwood floor, Trey ceiling dining room, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Stainless Steel appliances, desk station.
