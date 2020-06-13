Apartment List
/
NC
/
cary
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

112 Accessible Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
50 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lochmere
30 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
37 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,286
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
60 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Results within 1 mile of Cary
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Providence at Brier Creek
10100 Donerail Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1280 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Step into our premier luxurious Providence at Brier Creek apartment homes located in Northwest Rayleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
East Mordecai
14 Units Available
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,166
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined moderately over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,295 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cary, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Cary, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cary is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,295 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Cary.
    • While Cary's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCary 3 BedroomsCary Accessible ApartmentsCary Apartments under $1,000Cary Apartments under $1,100Cary Apartments under $900
    Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with GarageCary Apartments with GymCary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCary Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCary Apartments with ParkingCary Apartments with Pool
    Cary Apartments with Washer-DryerCary Cheap PlacesCary Dog Friendly ApartmentsCary Furnished ApartmentsCary Luxury PlacesCary Pet Friendly PlacesCary Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
    Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
    Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lochmere
    Cary Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
    Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill