244 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
316 New Milford Road
316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2543 sqft
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
524 Stonecroft Lane
524 Stonecroft Lane, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2817 sqft
Available 10/01/20 524 Stonecroft Ln in Cary - $2300/month - Property Id: 69504 Call 919-303-9800 Town & Country Realty! Beautiful home in Stonewater subdivision. Convenient to RTP, Hwy 55. 4 Bedrooms on 2nd floor PLUS Bonus/Game room.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
712 Callay Hill Way
712 Callay Hill Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cary Park
142 Braeside Court
142 Braeside Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1888 sqft
142 Braeside Court Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BDR 3.5Bath Townhome @ Cary Park! Available August! - First floor with guest suite. Main Level features open floors, Kitchen with 42" Maple Cabinets, finished counters, island, and Bar.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
608 SW Maynard Rd
608 Southwest Maynard Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3411 sqft
Stunning updated home in great Cary location! Walking trails, close to restaurants, hospital, & grocery stores.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
832 Silverton Ct
832 Silverton Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2330 sqft
832 Silverton ct - Property Id: 311667 Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit town home with huge unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac lot in Weldon Ridge community with excellent schools. Cherry hardwood floors throughout 1st floor.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Union Mills Way
205 Union Mills Way, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
205 Union Mills Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Cary Home on Cul-de Sac - Enjoy Southern charm and stunning tranquility in this classic Cary Home.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 Barbary Court
211 Barbary Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1287 sqft
Available for August 10th Move-In : Great 2-Bedroom Cary Townhome, Ideally Located between Maynard Rd & Cary Pkwy with Easy Access to Highways. 1st Floor has Large Living Room, Kitchen with Lots of Counter-space and Tile Backsplash.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
328 Putney Drive
328 Putney Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2194 sqft
Beautiful new home for rent in the Wynwood South subdivision next to Crossroads Shopping Center. This home is nestled on a private cul-de-sac homesite with a wooded view.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 Manchester Park Lane
423 Manchester Park Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1950 sqft
Move in ready! Well kept upgraded townhome in Manchester Park, Morrisville. All appliances including Fridge, washer and dryer. Great Wake county schools. 3 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Gas Stove. Close to RTP, RDU and shopping center.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Northwoods
103 Yeovil Way
103 Yeovil Way, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1325 sqft
Move in ready townhome in convenient location. Home features laminate hardwood flooring on the first floor. Two bedroom with a third room that can be used as an office or play area.Open kitchen with island and an open window to see family room.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
221 Seymour Place
221 Seymour Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2752 sqft
Exceptional home w/ open floor plan located in highly sought after Twin Lakes Subd.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 Shotts Court
203 Shotts Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1540 sqft
This Victorian-style home is conveniently located in the heart of Cary, offering a spacious living room with bay window and a separate dining room. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on cold winter evenings.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lochmere
313 Glen Echo Ln
313 Glen Echo Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1190 sqft
Enjoy a beautiful wooded lake and Lochmere Golf Club just moments from several major area roads and highways around the Raleigh & Cary areas. This quiet area offers convenience to everything in RDU.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4212 Lofty Ridge Place
4212 Lofty Ridge Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with all the upgrades you could need, available for August move in! This house features hardwood style floors throughout the first floor, and a bright open floor plan.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cary Park
225 Michigan Avenue
225 Michigan Avenue, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1827 sqft
END UNIT townhome in highly sought-after Cary Park! Oversized 1-car garage! Main floor all hardwoods! 3-sided fireplace adds character between dining & family room. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, island & access to deck.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
429 New Milford Road
429 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
GREAT PRICE! NEW CARPET! Wonderful clean SINGLE family home with 4 BEDS, 2.5 baths, office/study on 1st floor, & 1 CAR garage in Cary. Large eat-in kitchen w/ access to back patio. Stone fireplace w/ gas log.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cary Park
261 Michigan Avenue
261 Michigan Avenue, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 story Townhouse in West Cary. Cary Park subdivision. 3 bedrooms with private baths.Ground level has 3rd bedroom.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
122 Brannigan Pl
122 Brannigan Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1861 sqft
Available 06/12/20 Awesome home right off of Cary Parkway ready for early June Move In! Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Great open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
309 Bargate Drive
309 Bargate Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
840 sqft
Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom floor plan boasts a thoughtfully designed living/dining room space, excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private patio or balcony.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
104 Granby Court
104 Granby Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
RANCH END UNIT town-home. 2BR, 1 BA recently updated. Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room w/skylights. Eat in Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, stainless dishwasher & refrigerator. Washer/Dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
335 Longchamp Lane
335 Longchamp Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1843 sqft
Available 7/20/20. Minimum 24 month lease. Great brick townhome in desirable Amberly. Community amenities included. Kitchen with good size pantry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Backs up to landscaped open space.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Indigo Drive
313 Indigo Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2019 sqft
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home With Fenced In Yard - Enjoy unsurpassed details and amenities in this lovely 1 car garage home located in Royal Oaks subdivision. With over 2,000 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
421 Berry Chase Way
421 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2330 sqft
Cary Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 58549 Lovely and spacious 3 level Brick front Townhouse. This home features Formal living room, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite & Dining Rm walks out to deck.

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

