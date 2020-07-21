All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 5:09 PM

9524 Raytown Road

9524 South Raytown Road · No Longer Available
Location

9524 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Raytown Road have any available units?
9524 Raytown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9524 Raytown Road currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Raytown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Raytown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 Raytown Road is pet friendly.
Does 9524 Raytown Road offer parking?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not offer parking.
Does 9524 Raytown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Raytown Road have a pool?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Raytown Road have accessible units?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Raytown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9524 Raytown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9524 Raytown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
