Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9014 Manning Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020

9014 Manning Avenue

9014 Manning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Manning Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom front to back split. The lower lower level room is really nice including the built in shelves and separate laundry area! This floor plan is perfect with the open living/dining/kitchen area offering great natural light. Your kitchen features stainless appliances to add that special touch. Not to mention the convenience of walking out to a great deck with seating ledge and the fenced yard with mature trees. And don't forget the 2 car garage! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Manning Avenue have any available units?
9014 Manning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9014 Manning Avenue have?
Some of 9014 Manning Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Manning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Manning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Manning Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 Manning Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9014 Manning Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Manning Avenue offers parking.
Does 9014 Manning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Manning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Manning Avenue have a pool?
No, 9014 Manning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Manning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9014 Manning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Manning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Manning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

