9014 Manning Avenue

Check out this 3 bedroom front to back split. The lower lower level room is really nice including the built in shelves and separate laundry area! This floor plan is perfect with the open living/dining/kitchen area offering great natural light. Your kitchen features stainless appliances to add that special touch. Not to mention the convenience of walking out to a great deck with seating ledge and the fenced yard with mature trees. And don't forget the 2 car garage! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.