Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8906 Oak St.
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

8906 Oak St.

8906 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great things come in small packages...like this cute house. Close to everything, privacy, and in a walk-at-night- a -okay neighborhood...dare to compare for peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 Oak St. have any available units?
8906 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8906 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 8906 Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8906 Oak St. offer parking?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.

