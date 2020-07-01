Rent Calculator
8906 Oak St.
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM
8906 Oak St.
8906 Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8906 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great things come in small packages...like this cute house. Close to everything, privacy, and in a walk-at-night- a -okay neighborhood...dare to compare for peace of mind.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8906 Oak St. have any available units?
8906 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8906 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 8906 Oak St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8906 Oak St. offer parking?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
