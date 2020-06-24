8839 Maiden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Waldo Cottage Home KCMO - This Cute Kansas City, Missouri Cottage home is located just a few blocks East of Wornall off 89th Street. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes: Refrigerator and Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups in unfinished basement. Gas Furnace and Central Air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with a nice fenced-in backyard and covered patio. One Car Garage with opener with good off-street parking. Pets are welcome with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is 1095.00 Per Month



(RLNE3224365)