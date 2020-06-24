All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

8839 Maiden Lane

8839 Maiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8839 Maiden Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waldo Cottage Home KCMO - This Cute Kansas City, Missouri Cottage home is located just a few blocks East of Wornall off 89th Street. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes: Refrigerator and Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups in unfinished basement. Gas Furnace and Central Air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with a nice fenced-in backyard and covered patio. One Car Garage with opener with good off-street parking. Pets are welcome with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is 1095.00 Per Month

(RLNE3224365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 Maiden Lane have any available units?
8839 Maiden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8839 Maiden Lane have?
Some of 8839 Maiden Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 Maiden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8839 Maiden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 Maiden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8839 Maiden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8839 Maiden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8839 Maiden Lane offers parking.
Does 8839 Maiden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 Maiden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 Maiden Lane have a pool?
No, 8839 Maiden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8839 Maiden Lane have accessible units?
No, 8839 Maiden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 Maiden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8839 Maiden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

