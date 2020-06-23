Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8515 E 47th Ter
8515 East 47th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
8515 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
First month's rent free!
Cozy ranch on quiet Cul-de-sac, kitchen out looks huge backyard and private deck, Storage shed for lawn accessories.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8515 E 47th Ter have any available units?
8515 E 47th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8515 E 47th Ter have?
Some of 8515 E 47th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8515 E 47th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8515 E 47th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 E 47th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 E 47th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8515 E 47th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8515 E 47th Ter does offer parking.
Does 8515 E 47th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 E 47th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 E 47th Ter have a pool?
No, 8515 E 47th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8515 E 47th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8515 E 47th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 E 47th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 E 47th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
