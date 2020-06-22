All apartments in Kansas City
7607 E 51st Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7607 E 51st Terrace

7607 East 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7607 East 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath in South KC! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,020 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Attached one car garage
Ceiling fans
Fenced in backyard
Granite countertops

Schools:
Eastwood Hills Elementary School
Raytown Middle School
Raytown Sr. High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4660784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 E 51st Terrace have any available units?
7607 E 51st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 E 51st Terrace have?
Some of 7607 E 51st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 E 51st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7607 E 51st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 E 51st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7607 E 51st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7607 E 51st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7607 E 51st Terrace offers parking.
Does 7607 E 51st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 E 51st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 E 51st Terrace have a pool?
No, 7607 E 51st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7607 E 51st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7607 E 51st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 E 51st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7607 E 51st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
