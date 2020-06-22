7607 E 51st Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath in South KC! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,020 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Attached one car garage

Ceiling fans

Fenced in backyard

Granite countertops



Schools:

Eastwood Hills Elementary School

Raytown Middle School

Raytown Sr. High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



