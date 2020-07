Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly internet access online portal playground

At Province of Briarcliff, we deliver seven uniquely designed floorplan styles, and invite residents to choose the apartment home best suited for their needs. Our variety of spaciously appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer private entry, lofty ceilings, bay windows, crown molding, walk-in closets, over-sized soaking tubs, a private patio or balcony, and attached garages. Explore our stylishly designed apartments in Kansas City and contact us today to schedule your exclusive tour!