Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6715 Walrond Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6715 Walrond Ave

6715 Walrond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Walrond Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,141 Sq ft property was built in 1940 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Walrond Ave have any available units?
6715 Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Walrond Ave have?
Some of 6715 Walrond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Walrond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Walrond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Walrond Ave offer parking?
No, 6715 Walrond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 6715 Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 6715 Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 Walrond Ave has units with dishwashers.
