Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Combine a stunning brick facade, a private garden, and modern appliances to get The Richelieu. Mac's newest building offers a variety of apartment options all equipped with granite counter tops and new cabinets. In Historic Hyde Park, residents benefit from the convenient location. The Richelieu is right on the bus route and just a few minutes from Martini Corner, the Plaza, and Westport.



The Richelieu is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim