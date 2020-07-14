All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Richelieu

405 E Armour Blvd · (816) 205-7237
Location

405 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 863 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richelieu.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Combine a stunning brick facade, a private garden, and modern appliances to get The Richelieu. Mac's newest building offers a variety of apartment options all equipped with granite counter tops and new cabinets. In Historic Hyde Park, residents benefit from the convenient location. The Richelieu is right on the bus route and just a few minutes from Martini Corner, the Plaza, and Westport.

The Richelieu is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Gated lot a few blocks away - $55/month; Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richelieu have any available units?
Richelieu has 8 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Richelieu have?
Some of Richelieu's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richelieu currently offering any rent specials?
Richelieu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richelieu pet-friendly?
Yes, Richelieu is pet friendly.
Does Richelieu offer parking?
Yes, Richelieu offers parking.
Does Richelieu have units with washers and dryers?
No, Richelieu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Richelieu have a pool?
Yes, Richelieu has a pool.
Does Richelieu have accessible units?
No, Richelieu does not have accessible units.
Does Richelieu have units with dishwashers?
No, Richelieu does not have units with dishwashers.
