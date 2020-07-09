Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5729 Norton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5729 Norton Ave.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5729 Norton Ave.
5729 Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5729 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Kenmore Hotwater tank
Kenmore refrigerator
Tappar Signature 2000 gas stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have any available units?
5729 Norton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5729 Norton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Norton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Norton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. offer parking?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have a pool?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Norton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Norton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary