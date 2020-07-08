Rent Calculator
Home
Kansas City, MO
5635 Olive Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5635 Olive Street
5635 Olive Street
No Longer Available
Location
5635 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom 1 Bath with Basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5635 Olive Street have any available units?
5635 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
Is 5635 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
Does 5635 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
