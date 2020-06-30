All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5427 Olive St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5427 Olive St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

5427 Olive St

5427 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5427 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Renters Warehouse! Available 12/1. RARE 1 bedroom 1 bath home. Recently remodeled and has everything you're looking for in a home.. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today. MORE PICS COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Olive St have any available units?
5427 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5427 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Olive St offer parking?
No, 5427 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 5427 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Olive St have a pool?
No, 5427 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 5427 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Olive St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Olive St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary