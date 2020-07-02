5239 NE 39th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1200/Month - MOVE-IN READY! Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Get it before it's gone!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5680259)