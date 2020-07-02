All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5239 NE 39th Street

5239 Northeast 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5239 Northeast 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1200/Month - MOVE-IN READY! Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Get it before it's gone!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5680259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 NE 39th Street have any available units?
5239 NE 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 NE 39th Street have?
Some of 5239 NE 39th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 NE 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5239 NE 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 NE 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5239 NE 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5239 NE 39th Street offer parking?
No, 5239 NE 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5239 NE 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 NE 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 NE 39th Street have a pool?
No, 5239 NE 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5239 NE 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 5239 NE 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 NE 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5239 NE 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

