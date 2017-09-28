All apartments in Kansas City
5235 N Bales Ter

5235 North Bales Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5235 North Bales Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Northland Property! - Move In Special!!! $200 off the first months Rent if Moved in 15 days of approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4211337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 N Bales Ter have any available units?
5235 N Bales Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5235 N Bales Ter have?
Some of 5235 N Bales Ter's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 N Bales Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5235 N Bales Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 N Bales Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 N Bales Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5235 N Bales Ter offer parking?
No, 5235 N Bales Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5235 N Bales Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 N Bales Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 N Bales Ter have a pool?
No, 5235 N Bales Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5235 N Bales Ter have accessible units?
No, 5235 N Bales Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 N Bales Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 N Bales Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
