5235 N Bales Ter

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Northland Property! - Move In Special!!! $200 off the first months Rent if Moved in 15 days of approval!!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4211337)