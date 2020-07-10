All apartments in Kansas City
5147 Rinker Road

5147 Rinker Road · No Longer Available
Location

5147 Rinker Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 Rinker Road have any available units?
5147 Rinker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5147 Rinker Road currently offering any rent specials?
5147 Rinker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 Rinker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5147 Rinker Road is pet friendly.
Does 5147 Rinker Road offer parking?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not offer parking.
Does 5147 Rinker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 Rinker Road have a pool?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not have a pool.
Does 5147 Rinker Road have accessible units?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 Rinker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5147 Rinker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5147 Rinker Road does not have units with air conditioning.

