5118 East 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130 Vineyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
This 960 Sq ft property was built in 1948 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 E 39th Ter have any available units?
5118 E 39th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.