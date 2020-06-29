All apartments in Kansas City
5118 E 39th Ter

5118 East 39th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5118 East 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
This 960 Sq ft property was built in 1948 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 E 39th Ter have any available units?
5118 E 39th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 E 39th Ter have?
Some of 5118 E 39th Ter's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 E 39th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5118 E 39th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 E 39th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5118 E 39th Ter offer parking?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5118 E 39th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 E 39th Ter have a pool?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5118 E 39th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 E 39th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 E 39th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
