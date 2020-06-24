All apartments in Kansas City
5047 N. Fremont Avenue
5047 N. Fremont Avenue

5047 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5047 North Fremont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE SOON - Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1250/Month - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally updated features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4720469)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
