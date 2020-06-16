All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4834 North Wallace Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:47 PM

4834 North Wallace Avenue

4834 North Wallace Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

4834 North Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Welcome to this wonderful home with FOUR bedrooms! You're greeted by the large main floor bedroom/multipurpose room with new carpet. The main level includes a spacious living room plus welcoming family room with stunning brick fireplace!
Three additional bedrooms offer plenty of light and space. The dining area is roomy and the kitchen includes appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The large yard features mature trees and the back is fully fenced. Don't
wait to see this one!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have any available units?
4834 North Wallace Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4834 North Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4834 North Wallace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 North Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 North Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4834 North Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4834 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
