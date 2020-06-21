All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

4727 Haden Ct

4727 Haden Court · No Longer Available
Location

4727 Haden Court, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b510b4018 ---- Features 2 huge master bedrooms each has its own bath and walk in closets. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Haden Ct have any available units?
4727 Haden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 Haden Ct have?
Some of 4727 Haden Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 Haden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Haden Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Haden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 Haden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4727 Haden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Haden Ct does offer parking.
Does 4727 Haden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Haden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Haden Ct have a pool?
No, 4727 Haden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4727 Haden Ct have accessible units?
No, 4727 Haden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Haden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 Haden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
