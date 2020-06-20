4147 Tracy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes from the Plaza! This is a completely remodeled Duplex This 1,114 square ft. property built in 1908 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All Electric (No Gas Bill) Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Hardwood Floors. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Must make 2.5 Net or NO Section 8 View our website www.usreebpm.com Call our leasing team 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity