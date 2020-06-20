All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4147 Tracy Ave

4147 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4147 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes from the Plaza! This is a completely remodeled Duplex This 1,114 square ft. property built in 1908 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All Electric (No Gas Bill) Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Hardwood Floors. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Must make 2.5 Net or NO Section 8 View our website www.usreebpm.com Call our leasing team 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 Tracy Ave have any available units?
4147 Tracy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4147 Tracy Ave have?
Some of 4147 Tracy Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4147 Tracy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Tracy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Tracy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4147 Tracy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4147 Tracy Ave offer parking?
No, 4147 Tracy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4147 Tracy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Tracy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Tracy Ave have a pool?
No, 4147 Tracy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Tracy Ave have accessible units?
No, 4147 Tracy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Tracy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4147 Tracy Ave has units with dishwashers.
