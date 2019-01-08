Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4117 Olive
4117 Olive Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4117 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 bedroom home - Quaint home close to Ivanhoe park. Fenced in yard. Dining room. Storage basement.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2447676)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 Olive have any available units?
4117 Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4117 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Olive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4117 Olive offer parking?
No, 4117 Olive does not offer parking.
Does 4117 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Olive have a pool?
No, 4117 Olive does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Olive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Olive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Olive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Olive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 Olive does not have units with air conditioning.
