Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

4101 Garfield

4101 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small 2 bedroom bungalow, Ideal for a single person, All electric :No aplliances, No Utilites or indoor pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Garfield have any available units?
4101 Garfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4101 Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Garfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Garfield is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Garfield offer parking?
No, 4101 Garfield does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Garfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Garfield have a pool?
No, 4101 Garfield does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Garfield have accessible units?
No, 4101 Garfield does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Garfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Garfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Garfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Garfield does not have units with air conditioning.

