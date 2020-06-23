Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3804 East 93rd Street
3804 East 93rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3804 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Remodel with new EVERYTHING. Come check out this beauty with it's 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 East 93rd Street have any available units?
3804 East 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3804 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 3804 East 93rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3804 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3804 East 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3804 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3804 East 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3804 East 93rd Street does offer parking.
Does 3804 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 3804 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3804 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3804 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 East 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
