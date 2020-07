Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Westport Central's streamlined architectural detailing reveal a fascination with movement emblematic of the iconic 1940's Art Moderne movement. Accented in a rich brown brick, the horizontal emphasis of the masonry details in the base and crown wrap the gold facades with a stately presence, elegantly connected by the soaring pilasters that highlight the grand entrance. Original elements, such as the parquet hardwood floors, merged with updated finishes give Westport Central a unique character that will fit any style.



Westport Central is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim