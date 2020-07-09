Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3710 Myrtle Avenue
3710 Myrtle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3710 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 2 BR 1 BA Home that won't last long at this price
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
3710 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3710 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
