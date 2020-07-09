Rent Calculator
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3643 S. Benton Blvd.
3643 Benton Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
3643 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This two story spacious home has 3 bedroom 1 bathroom that includes a basement with washer and dryer hook ups, and in there's a refrigerator and stove included in the kitchen area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have any available units?
3643 S. Benton Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3643 S. Benton Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3643 S. Benton Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 S. Benton Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 S. Benton Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3643 S. Benton Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
