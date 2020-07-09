All apartments in Kansas City
3643 S. Benton Blvd.
3643 S. Benton Blvd.

3643 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This two story spacious home has 3 bedroom 1 bathroom that includes a basement with washer and dryer hook ups, and in there's a refrigerator and stove included in the kitchen area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

