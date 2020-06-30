Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3617 Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3617 Highland Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3617 Highland Ave
3617 Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3617 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All Electric home for rent -
(RLNE3865024)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 Highland Ave have any available units?
3617 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3617 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary