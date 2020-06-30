All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3617 Highland Ave
3617 Highland Ave

3617 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All Electric home for rent -

(RLNE3865024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Highland Ave have any available units?
3617 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3617 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

