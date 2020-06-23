All apartments in Kansas City
350 East Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

350 East Armour Boulevard

350 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

350 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Like a breath of fresh air, The Grand re-opening of Clyde Manor brings something completely new to Kansas City's rental market: High-end finishes, state of the art amenities and a level of design that has never before been available to renters- at an affordable price. During the celebrated Jazz Era of the late 1920's, Clyde Manor Apartments was home to the Who's Who of the cultural and social scene. The building's classic architecture, rich in detail of the charismatic Art Deco style, was perfectly suited for its glamorous residents. Clyde Manor is now poised to regain its panache as it has been restored to its original grandeur- with a twist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East Armour Boulevard have any available units?
350 East Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 350 East Armour Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
350 East Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 350 East Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 350 East Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 350 East Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 350 East Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East Armour Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 350 East Armour Boulevard has a pool.
Does 350 East Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 350 East Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 East Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
