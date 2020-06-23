350 East Armour Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool air conditioning elevator microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Like a breath of fresh air, The Grand re-opening of Clyde Manor brings something completely new to Kansas City's rental market: High-end finishes, state of the art amenities and a level of design that has never before been available to renters- at an affordable price. During the celebrated Jazz Era of the late 1920's, Clyde Manor Apartments was home to the Who's Who of the cultural and social scene. The building's classic architecture, rich in detail of the charismatic Art Deco style, was perfectly suited for its glamorous residents. Clyde Manor is now poised to regain its panache as it has been restored to its original grandeur- with a twist.