broadway gillham
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
247 Apartments for rent in Broadway Gillham, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 222
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified
1 of 206
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
20 Units Available
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
18 Units Available
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 234
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for 1-bedroom apartments in Westport neighborhood between US-71 and I-35. Walk to local transit, shopping, dining, entertainment. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes gym, bbq/grill, clubhouse, business center.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,098
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 1903 and restored in 2017, this historic building provides beautiful landscaping and character-filled units. Amenities include fully equipped breakfast bars, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless appliances and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
655 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
363 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes in Midtown! Huge floorplans featuring beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting, over-sized balconies, and Google Fiber...all at an affordable rate.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1009 sqft
Classic Revival-era glamour and modern luxury await. Units are equipped with maple cabinetry and dining room chandeliers. Kitchens have quartz counters and modern stainless steel appliances. Near Hyde Park and Penn Valley Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3421 Wyandotte Street
3421 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
655 sqft
This spacious apartment is in the heart of Midtown! – Free Google Fiber – Laundry in building – Hardwood floors – Pets welcome This gorgeous brick building was constructed in 1920.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Broadway Boulevard
3201 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
430 sqft
These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment! – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – New appliances – Pets welcome These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3136 Grand Ave - 2
3136 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$550
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Check out this charming building in the Union Hill, Martini Corner area of Kansas City! SPECIAL! Third month free rent! Building was built in 1930 and centrally located close to all the fun! Park your car in the new and huge off-street parking lot
Results within 1 mile of Broadway Gillham
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
18 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 242
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 179
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
34 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
