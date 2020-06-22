All apartments in Kansas City
3441 Agnes Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3441 Agnes Ave

3441 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,577 Sq ft property was built in 1913 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge Master Bedroom. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3441 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 3441 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Agnes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3441 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3441 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3441 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3441 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
