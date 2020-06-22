3441 Agnes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,577 Sq ft property was built in 1913 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge Master Bedroom. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity