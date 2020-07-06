Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3326 Agnes Ave
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3326 Agnes Ave
3326 Agnes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3326 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 12/01/19 Agnes Duplex - Property Id: 156104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156104p
Property Id 156104
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5282332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3326 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3326 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 3326 Agnes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3326 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Agnes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
