All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3326 Agnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3326 Agnes Ave
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

3326 Agnes Ave

3326 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3326 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 12/01/19 Agnes Duplex - Property Id: 156104

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156104p
Property Id 156104

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5282332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3326 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 3326 Agnes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Agnes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary