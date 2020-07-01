All apartments in Kansas City
2404 E 67th Ter

2404 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2404 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is nicely finished and is move in ready. There will be a refrigerator and stove/oven provided prior to move in. This home has a separate dining room and mudroom. There are wood floors throughout with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen. There is also a good size basement with a washer & dryer connection. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $775. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2404 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 E 67th Ter have?
Some of 2404 E 67th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2404 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 E 67th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2404 E 67th Ter offer parking?
No, 2404 E 67th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2404 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 2404 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2404 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2404 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 E 67th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

