2404 E 67th Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is nicely finished and is move in ready. There will be a refrigerator and stove/oven provided prior to move in. This home has a separate dining room and mudroom. There are wood floors throughout with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen. There is also a good size basement with a washer & dryer connection. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $775. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a tour today!