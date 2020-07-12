247 Apartments for rent in Blenheim Square - Research Hospital, Kansas City, MO

/
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2202 E. 68th Street
2202 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3bed/1bath Single Family Home in KCMO - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, located in Kansas City, MO. Walking in the front door you are immediately in the large living room with a faux fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2116 E 67th Ter
2116 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit $750
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2415 E 70th Street.
2415 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
2415 E 70th Street. Available 04/18/20 Charming, 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Home. - Charming, 2 Bedroom -1.5 Barth rooms. 1056 Sq ft. Parking in drive way, attached garage. close to I- 71 hwy. (RLNE5698637)
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6020 Rockhill Rd in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6420 South Benton Avenue
6420 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
777 sqft
This two bedroom, 1 bath, downstairs laundry connections, newly renovated completely and ready for a tenant with proof of income and ID. NO section 8. Must show proof prior to visiting the home. Open yard. Has a deck newly built.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6128 Charlotte St
6128 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1319 sqft
{6128} Charming Brookside Bungalow + Furnished + 1 Car Garage + Fenced yard + Covered Porch - Beautiful home in amazing location! Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting! Formal dining room with modern lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6931 Agnes Ave
6931 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
801 sqft
1/2 Off First Months Rent for qualified tenants! This 801 Sq ft property was built in 1919 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2208 E 58th St
2208 East 58th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
This 1,200 Sq ft property was built in 1922 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Newer Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 E 59th St RIV-273
1906 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$699
668 sqft
1906 E 59th St ~ READY NOW! - Enjoy your screened in porch in this 2 bedroom 1 bath near bus line Call for more Details. *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6434 The Paseo
6434 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL - 2 MONTHS FREE WITH NEW 13 MONTH LEASE! This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
442 East Meyer Boulevard
442 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
In the heart of Brookside, this beautiful duplex unit brings everything you need! Step in to the large, expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace! Enjoy the character with arched doorways and original crown
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2
5937 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1 bedroom unit features a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, dishwasher, and new cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with tile shower. Spacious living room. New paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
7209 Walrond Avenue
7209 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
968 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, roof, hot water tank, furnace, and central air. Close to the new Cerner campus, highways, and hospital. Quiet and convenient neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7449 Walrond Ave
7449 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7449 Walrond Ave in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5720 Park Avenue
5720 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
572 sqft
This 572 square foot single family home has 1 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5720 Park Ave Kansas City, Missouri.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5603 Brooklyn Ave
5603 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
823 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 823 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5603 Brooklyn Ave Kansas City, Missouri.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5834 Virginia Avenue
5834 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
This house is ideal for the active urbanite settling into the midtown area. Its style captures the surroundings of a bustling neighborhood and comes with upgrades and refinements to give this traditional home a touch of new-age nouveau.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
6152 Rockhill Road
6152 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet! Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7424 Park Avenue
7424 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house. This home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching appliances.
Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
1 Unit Available
1316 E 62nd Ter
1316 East 62nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
Beautifully remodeled brick home on a quiet street. Home features new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick accent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5523 Euclid Ave RIV-341
5523 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
1160 sqft
5523 Euclid ~ Call Now! - Coming Soon! Call for Details. *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7015 Indiana Ave IIB-054
7015 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$825
1303 sqft
7015 Indiana ~ South Kansas City - South kansas City home with lots of space. Hardwood floors throughout home and off street parking. Move in ready. Pets are okay! *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.
