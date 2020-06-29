11617 Food Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

FIRST months rent 1/2 OFF for qualified applicants.... This 1,202 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement. Updated with a comfortable style. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity