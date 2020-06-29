All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11617 Food Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11617 Food Ln
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

11617 Food Ln

11617 Food Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11617 Food Lane, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
FIRST months rent 1/2 OFF for qualified applicants.... This 1,202 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement. Updated with a comfortable style. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 Food Ln have any available units?
11617 Food Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11617 Food Ln have?
Some of 11617 Food Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 Food Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11617 Food Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 Food Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11617 Food Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11617 Food Ln offer parking?
No, 11617 Food Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11617 Food Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11617 Food Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 Food Ln have a pool?
No, 11617 Food Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11617 Food Ln have accessible units?
No, 11617 Food Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 Food Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11617 Food Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary