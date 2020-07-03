All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

11321 Sycamore Terrace

11321 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11321 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! ! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have any available units?
11321 Sycamore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11321 Sycamore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Sycamore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Sycamore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11321 Sycamore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace offer parking?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have a pool?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11321 Sycamore Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11321 Sycamore Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

