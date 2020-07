Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and walk-ins are welcomed! May special includes waived application fee on firs time tours, waived prorated home rent for May 2020 and 1 month free home rent.



(RLNE5780377)