/
/
north laurel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM
147 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9695 H Hitching Post Lane
9695 Hitching Post Ln, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
868 sqft
Lovely 2 Level 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome - Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Laurel MD. This is a nice 2 level townhome with all hardwoods throughout.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9561 Chaton Road
9561 Chaton Road, North Laurel, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,230
2974 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9170 HITCHING POST LANE
9170 Hitching Post Lane, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
Quaint 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath TH located in sough after Community in Howard County Laurel. New carpet and appliances along with fresh paint. Washer and dryer inside property and ready for move in.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9516 KINGSWOOD COURT
9516 Kingswood Court, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2016 sqft
All utilities and internet available in this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upgraded basement apartment! Offers it's own entrance with and upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops to include an induction cooktop, toaster oven, microwave and fridge!
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9724 Summer Park Ct
9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8923 Skyrock Ct
8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1635 sqft
Please click here to apply Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance. Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7501 Weather Worn Way Apt. D
7501 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
This two-story END Unit Condo is ready for move-in! Sparkling clean! Two bedrooms upstairs with a HUGE extra closet in Hall. The kitchen appliances are stainless! Bright sunshine during the day...large deck. Plenty of parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7603 WEATHER WORN WAY
7603 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Beautiful Ground Level, Apartment Style Condominium, conveniently located in the Village of Kings Contrivance Community of Columbia. Minutes from the Village Center, commuter routes, dining and entertainment. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Laurel rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,070.
Some of the colleges located in the North Laurel area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Laurel from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD