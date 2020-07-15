Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near USNA
21 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
9 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
6 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.
1 Unit Available
141 WEST ST #402
141 West Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Rare Opportunity -Brand New Penthouse Available Downtown Annapolis with Private Terrace! West 141 Condominium, built by Bozzuto, is situated in the Heart of the Annapolis Arts District.
1 Unit Available
180 MAIN ST.
180 Main Street, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1038 sqft
STUNNING DOWNTOWN APARTMENT offering a true Historic Annapolis harbor lifestyle! DESIGNER FURNISHED / ELEVATOR ACCESS / ROOFTOP VIEW unit with revamped stainless & granite Kitchen and upscale Baths.
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.
1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,
1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.
1 Unit Available
707 Shelton Avenue
707 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2114 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.
1 Unit Available
11 DEAN STREET
11 Dean Street, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1742 sqft
Live the quintessential Annapolis lifestyle in this beautiful home in Historic Annapolis! This home has a historic designation, modern updates and a ton of parking.
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
