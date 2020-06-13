466 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Living in Cockeysville

If you live in Cockeysville, chances are you're spending a lot of time in Baltimore, which is a great city full of culture and entertainment. The Maryland Transit Administration's Light Rail line runs through Cockeysville, so you can just hop a train if you want to get into the bigger city. You can also drive, but the train is simple, fast and cheap. If you want to get super adventurous for a day out, stay on the train for an additional hour and make your way to Washington, DC where you can take in famous sights such as the Lincoln Memorial, the multitude of museums and art galleries and maybe even drop in to say hello to the President at the White House! He should be home that day.

In Baltimore, theres no shortage of stuff to do from an Orioles game, to eating fresh crab at the Inner Harbor, to visiting the National Aquarium. But in Cockeysville itself you can still be entertained. Theres the old fashioned swimming hole called the Beaver Dam Swimming Club, where you can go swim in clear fresh natural water (yes this still exists in our polluted world). Or check out the Ultimate Playzone a playground on steroids. The Oregon Ridge Dinner Theater is also a fun place to go if you're looking for a corny, campy night out with friends.