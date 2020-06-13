466 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD📍
Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here.
Want to move to Cockeysville? Gather up your documents and have them ready, because when your real estate agent shows you somewhere you like you're going to want to put in your paperwork right away. Bring copies of your ID, bank statements, proof of employment, former landlord references, credit reports (if you have them) and any information showing how much money you have. And then also have money! You're going to need to put a big deposit down on an apartment if you like it so have something like two months rent and a brokers fee.
About 40 percent of the property in Cockeysville is rented. So if you're looking for an apartment, you'll probably be able to find it especially because the annual residential turnover is 26 percent. If you want a studio apartment, be ready to pay a fair amount for it. Don't worry, though, you won't have to shell out too much more for a two bedroom home.
If you live in Cockeysville, chances are you're spending a lot of time in Baltimore, which is a great city full of culture and entertainment. The Maryland Transit Administration's Light Rail line runs through Cockeysville, so you can just hop a train if you want to get into the bigger city. You can also drive, but the train is simple, fast and cheap. If you want to get super adventurous for a day out, stay on the train for an additional hour and make your way to Washington, DC where you can take in famous sights such as the Lincoln Memorial, the multitude of museums and art galleries and maybe even drop in to say hello to the President at the White House! He should be home that day.
In Baltimore, theres no shortage of stuff to do from an Orioles game, to eating fresh crab at the Inner Harbor, to visiting the National Aquarium. But in Cockeysville itself you can still be entertained. Theres the old fashioned swimming hole called the Beaver Dam Swimming Club, where you can go swim in clear fresh natural water (yes this still exists in our polluted world). Or check out the Ultimate Playzone a playground on steroids. The Oregon Ridge Dinner Theater is also a fun place to go if you're looking for a corny, campy night out with friends.
June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Cockeysville rents declined over the past month
Cockeysville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,139 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,428 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cockeysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville
As rents have increased marginally in Cockeysville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.
- Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,428 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Cockeysville.
- While Cockeysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.