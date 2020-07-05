934 N Rosedale St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated Townhouse - EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 261638



Be the first tenant in this completely renovated, brick-front townhouse. Everything is brand new. Enter your new home in an open-space living room with hardwood flooring, eat-in-kitchen with new cabinets, upgraded counter tops with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. Retreat to the bedroom level where you will find three standard-sized, carpeted bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom; Escape to the walkout basement level that is ideal for entertaining or an additional family room area; add the bonus of the fenced backyard, new HVAC and Ring camera system and it is the perfect starter home to rent.



This property will rent fast, don't miss out! Call 301-456-4050 for a private tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261638

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815285)