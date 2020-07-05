All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

934 N Rosedale St

934 North Rosedale Street · No Longer Available
Location

934 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Franklintown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Townhouse - EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 261638

Be the first tenant in this completely renovated, brick-front townhouse. Everything is brand new. Enter your new home in an open-space living room with hardwood flooring, eat-in-kitchen with new cabinets, upgraded counter tops with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. Retreat to the bedroom level where you will find three standard-sized, carpeted bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom; Escape to the walkout basement level that is ideal for entertaining or an additional family room area; add the bonus of the fenced backyard, new HVAC and Ring camera system and it is the perfect starter home to rent.

This property will rent fast, don't miss out! Call 301-456-4050 for a private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261638
Property Id 261638

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 N Rosedale St have any available units?
934 N Rosedale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 N Rosedale St have?
Some of 934 N Rosedale St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 N Rosedale St currently offering any rent specials?
934 N Rosedale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 N Rosedale St pet-friendly?
No, 934 N Rosedale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 934 N Rosedale St offer parking?
No, 934 N Rosedale St does not offer parking.
Does 934 N Rosedale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 N Rosedale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 N Rosedale St have a pool?
No, 934 N Rosedale St does not have a pool.
Does 934 N Rosedale St have accessible units?
No, 934 N Rosedale St does not have accessible units.
Does 934 N Rosedale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 N Rosedale St has units with dishwashers.

